Adriatic Metals PLC (OTCMKTS:ADMLF) Short Interest Up 162.1% in May

Adriatic Metals PLC (OTCMKTS:ADMLF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,200 shares, an increase of 162.1% from the May 15th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Adriatic Metals Stock Performance

Adriatic Metals stock opened at $2.30 on Tuesday. Adriatic Metals has a 1 year low of $1.12 and a 1 year high of $2.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.32 and its 200-day moving average is $2.27.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Adriatic Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th.

About Adriatic Metals

Adriatic Metals PLC, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of precious and base metals. It explores for silver, zinc, lead, copper, gold, and barite deposits. The company's flagship project is the Vares Silver Project located in the Bosnia and Herzegovina. It also operates Raska Project located in Serbia.

Further Reading

