Adventus Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:ADVZF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Adventus Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:ADVZF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,000 shares, an increase of 134.8% from the May 15th total of 11,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 105,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Adventus Mining Price Performance
OTCMKTS:ADVZF opened at $0.26 on Tuesday. Adventus Mining has a 1-year low of $0.22 and a 1-year high of $0.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.28 and a 200 day moving average of $0.34.
Adventus Mining Company Profile
