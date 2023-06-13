Adventus Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:ADVZF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Adventus Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:ADVZF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,000 shares, an increase of 134.8% from the May 15th total of 11,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 105,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS:ADVZF opened at $0.26 on Tuesday. Adventus Mining has a 1-year low of $0.22 and a 1-year high of $0.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.28 and a 200 day moving average of $0.34.

Adventus Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Ecuador, Canada, and Ireland. The firm explores for gold, silver, zinc, copper, and lead deposits. Its principal property is the Curipamba project located in Ecuador. The company was founded on October 24, 2016 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

