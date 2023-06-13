Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) Short Interest Update

Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 122,500 shares, a decline of 50.3% from the May 15th total of 246,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 666,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Adyen in a research note on Friday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,840.00.

ADYEY opened at $17.11 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.21. Adyen has a 1-year low of $11.53 and a 1-year high of $19.44.

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, Latin America. The company's platform integrates payments stack that include gateway, risk management, processing, issuing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing payments across merchants' sales channels, as well as online, mobile, in-store, and APIs; and data insights.

