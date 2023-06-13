Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Director Mario M. Rosati Sells 541 Shares

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Get Rating) Director Mario M. Rosati sold 541 shares of Aehr Test Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.53, for a total value of $21,926.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Mario M. Rosati also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 8th, Mario M. Rosati sold 1,201 shares of Aehr Test Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.14, for a total value of $49,409.14.

Aehr Test Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AEHR opened at $42.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.53 and a beta of 1.95. Aehr Test Systems has a 1-year low of $6.71 and a 1-year high of $44.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Aehr Test Systems ( NASDAQ:AEHR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $17.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.00 million. Aehr Test Systems had a return on equity of 24.98% and a net margin of 22.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Aehr Test Systems will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Aehr Test Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Aehr Test Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 20th.

Institutional Trading of Aehr Test Systems

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AEHR. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in Aehr Test Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Aehr Test Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its position in Aehr Test Systems by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aehr Test Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Aehr Test Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.97% of the company’s stock.

About Aehr Test Systems

Aehr Test Systems provides test systems for burning-in semiconductor devices in wafer level, singulated die, and package part form worldwide. Its products include ABTS system that is used in the production and qualification testing of packaged parts for lower power and higher power logic devices, as well as for common types of memory devices; and FOX-XP and FOX-NP systems that are full wafer contact and singulated die/module test and burn-in systems for burn-in and functional test of complex devices, such as leading-edge silicon carbide-based power semiconductors, memories, digital signal processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, systems-on-a-chip, and integrated optical devices.

