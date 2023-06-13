Agricultural Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:ACGBY) Short Interest Down 53.8% in May

Agricultural Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:ACGBY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 53.8% from the May 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Agricultural Bank of China Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of ACGBY opened at $9.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.26. Agricultural Bank of China has a 1 year low of $7.04 and a 1 year high of $10.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Agricultural Bank of China (OTCMKTS:ACGBY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $22.46 billion for the quarter. Agricultural Bank of China had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 21.36%.

Agricultural Bank of China Company Profile

Agricultural Bank of China Limited provides corporate and retail banking products and services. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Treasury Operations segments. It offers demand, personal call, foreign currency time, foreign currency call, time or demand optional, foreign exchange demand, foreign exchange call, foreign exchange time, certificates of deposit, savings, agreed-term, and negotiated deposits; and loans comprise housing, consumer, business, fixed asset, working capital, real estate, and entrusted syndicated loans, as well as trade finances, guarantees and commitments, and loans with custody of export rebates accounts.

