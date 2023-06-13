AIA Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AAGIY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

AIA Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AAGIY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 58,700 shares, a decline of 57.1% from the May 15th total of 136,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 529,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

AIA Group Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:AAGIY opened at $41.35 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. AIA Group has a 52-week low of $29.23 and a 52-week high of $47.91.

AIA Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.5478 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AIA Group Company Profile

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered AIA Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th.

AIA Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides life insurance based financial services. The company offers life insurance, accident, and health insurance and savings plans; and employee benefits, credit life, and pension services to corporate clients. It also distributes investment and other financial services products.

