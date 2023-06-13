Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) Shares Bought by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) by 63.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,917,251 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 747,599 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Albertsons Companies were worth $39,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACI. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 599.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in Albertsons Companies during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 119.8% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Albertsons Companies during the 1st quarter worth $77,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 165.3% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,347 shares in the last quarter. 65.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Albertsons Companies Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:ACI opened at $20.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a PE ratio of 9.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.71. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.14 and a fifty-two week high of $30.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86.

Albertsons Companies Dividend Announcement

Albertsons Companies ( NYSE:ACI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 11th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.08. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.95% and a return on equity of 68.28%. The company had revenue of $18.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.16 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.12%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Albertsons Companies news, CAO Robert Bruce Larson sold 32,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.95, for a total transaction of $681,796.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 50,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,052,548.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Tigress Financial raised shares of Albertsons Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $32.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Albertsons Companies in a report on Monday, April 17th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $27.25 price target on shares of Albertsons Companies in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Albertsons Companies in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.93.

About Albertsons Companies

(Get Rating)

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

Further Reading

