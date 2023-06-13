Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) Shares Purchased by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) by 186.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 334,572 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 217,722 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Allegion were worth $35,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Allegion in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Allegion by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 296 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Allegion by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 453 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allegion during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Allegion by 194.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 556 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Allegion alerts:

Allegion Stock Performance

Shares of ALLE stock opened at $114.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.09. Allegion plc has a 12 month low of $87.33 and a 12 month high of $123.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $106.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.55.

Allegion Dividend Announcement

Allegion ( NYSE:ALLE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.23. Allegion had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 61.34%. The firm had revenue of $923.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $846.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Allegion plc will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ALLE. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Allegion in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Allegion from $129.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Allegion from $108.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Allegion from $130.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Allegion from $130.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.22.

Insider Activity at Allegion

In related news, SVP Jeffrey N. Braun sold 2,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.34, for a total transaction of $251,354.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,250,814.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

About Allegion

(Get Rating)

Allegion Plc engages in the provision of security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure, and productive. It operates through the Allegion Americas and Allegion International segments. Its brands include CISA, Interflex, LCN, Schlage, SimonsVoss, and Von Duprin. The company was founded on May 9, 2013 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.