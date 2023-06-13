Allstate Investment Management Co. Acquires New Holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Allstate Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,148 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,058,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IT. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Gartner by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,563 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its position in shares of Gartner by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 42,028 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,502,000 after buying an additional 14,618 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Gartner by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 27,043 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,044,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Gartner by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 98,889 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,415,000 after purchasing an additional 19,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gartner by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,198,161 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,736,085,000 after purchasing an additional 102,709 shares during the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Gartner alerts:

Gartner Stock Performance

Shares of IT opened at $352.34 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $320.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $329.26. Gartner, Inc. has a 52 week low of $221.39 and a 52 week high of $358.25. The company has a market capitalization of $27.85 billion, a PE ratio of 30.40, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.19, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.84. Gartner had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 772.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 10.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IT has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Gartner in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $368.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Gartner from $357.00 to $337.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Gartner from $387.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $359.13.

Insider Activity at Gartner

In related news, CMO Kenneth Allard sold 792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.10, for a total transaction of $259,063.20. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 5,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,957,693.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Gartner news, EVP Scott Hensel sold 2,996 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.23, for a total value of $1,040,301.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,852 shares in the company, valued at $5,157,059.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Kenneth Allard sold 792 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.10, for a total transaction of $259,063.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 5,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,957,693.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,857 shares of company stock valued at $3,226,640. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

About Gartner

(Get Rating)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.