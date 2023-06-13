Allstate Investment Management Co. Acquires Shares of 4,273 Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Allstate Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,273 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,213,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1,078.6% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 41,804 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,400,000 after purchasing an additional 38,257 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the third quarter valued at about $5,909,000. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 939 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,892 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,631,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 181,024 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,371,000 after purchasing an additional 20,706 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ODFL shares. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $326.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $340.00 to $339.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $390.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $386.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $334.70.

Old Dominion Freight Line Price Performance

Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $306.14 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $319.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $321.28. The company has a market capitalization of $33.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.07. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1 year low of $231.70 and a 1 year high of $381.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.69 by ($0.11). Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 37.55% and a net margin of 21.96%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.60 earnings per share. Old Dominion Freight Line’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 10.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is currently 13.16%.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

(Get Rating)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services through a single integrated, union-free organization. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ODFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.