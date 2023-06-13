Allstate Investment Management Co. Acquires Shares of 4,631 Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Allstate Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 4,631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,193,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter valued at $1,033,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter valued at $246,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 14,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,867,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 77.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ROK shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $335.00 target price on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $262.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $272.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $271.67.

Rockwell Automation Price Performance

Rockwell Automation stock opened at $309.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.27, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.42. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $190.08 and a 1 year high of $309.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $280.51 and a 200-day moving average of $278.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.41. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 42.15% and a net margin of 15.82%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. Rockwell Automation’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.04 EPS for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.55%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $945,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Isaac Woods sold 293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.57, for a total value of $86,895.01. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $323,261.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $945,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,483 shares of company stock worth $713,640 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software and Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient, and sustainable production system.

