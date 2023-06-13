Allstate Investment Management Co. Invests $1.19 Million in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Allstate Investment Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 24,286 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,187,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 17.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,140,642 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,136,900,000 after buying an additional 3,403,145 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Fortinet by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,155,601 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $350,010,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205,127 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Fortinet by 28.3% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,851,276 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $238,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069,367 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in Fortinet by 3.0% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,433,688 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $217,827,000 after purchasing an additional 130,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Fortinet by 8.3% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,171,555 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $204,948,000 after purchasing an additional 318,942 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Fortinet Stock Performance

Shares of FTNT stock opened at $69.84 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.33. Fortinet, Inc. has a one year low of $42.61 and a one year high of $71.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.84 billion, a PE ratio of 57.72, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.92, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fortinet

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 282.54% and a net margin of 20.46%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fortinet news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total value of $465,738.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,590,371.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Fortinet news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total value of $465,738.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,590,371.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director William H. Neukom purchased 423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $67.40 per share, for a total transaction of $28,510.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 290,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,594,258.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 67,133 shares of company stock valued at $4,434,767. 17.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FTNT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fortinet in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America raised Fortinet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $66.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Fortinet from $67.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Fortinet from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on Fortinet in a research report on Friday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortinet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.30.

Fortinet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.