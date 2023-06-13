Allstate Investment Management Co. Invests $1.27 Million in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Allstate Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 26,811 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,265,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in Newmont during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in Newmont during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Newmont during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Newmont by 222.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. Finally, General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in Newmont during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Newmont

In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.92, for a total value of $538,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 311,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,216,027.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Newmont news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total value of $143,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 81,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,904,427.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.92, for a total value of $538,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 311,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,216,027.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,802,760 in the last quarter. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Newmont Stock Performance

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities raised Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $53.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Newmont from C$91.00 to C$94.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Newmont from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Newmont from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.53.

NYSE NEM opened at $42.04 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.40. The company has a market cap of $33.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.38. Newmont Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.45 and a fifty-two week high of $66.43.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Newmont had a positive return on equity of 6.05% and a negative net margin of 4.55%. Newmont’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -242.42%.

About Newmont

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, engages in the exploration and acquisition of gold properties, contains copper, silver, lead, zinc or other metals. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

Further Reading

