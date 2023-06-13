Allstate Investment Management Co. Invests $1.44 Million in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Allstate Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 5,965 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,441,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ANSYS by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,725,574 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,156,158,000 after acquiring an additional 115,162 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in ANSYS by 0.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,798,386 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,950,601,000 after buying an additional 58,228 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in ANSYS by 1.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,408,038 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $755,562,000 after buying an additional 38,605 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ANSYS by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,829,222 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $441,136,000 after buying an additional 42,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ownership Capital B.V. boosted its stake in ANSYS by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,494,533 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $361,064,000 after buying an additional 150,347 shares in the last quarter. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ANSS has been the subject of several research reports. Loop Capital raised their target price on ANSYS from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on ANSYS from $275.00 to $330.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays raised their price objective on ANSYS from $266.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com raised ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded ANSYS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.92.

NASDAQ:ANSS opened at $329.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.13, a PEG ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.25. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1-year low of $194.23 and a 1-year high of $333.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $313.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $286.12.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.26. ANSYS had a net margin of 25.74% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The firm had revenue of $509.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $492.15 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Barbara Vaughn Scherer sold 1,675 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.17, for a total transaction of $501,109.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,502,383.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other ANSYS news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.61, for a total transaction of $147,305.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,043,214.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Barbara Vaughn Scherer sold 1,675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.17, for a total transaction of $501,109.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,707 shares in the company, valued at $3,502,383.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. The firm's solutions include automotive, aerospace and defense, construction, energy, materials and chemical processing, autonomous engineering, and electrification. The company was founded by John A.

