Allstate Investment Management Co. Invests $897,000 in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Allstate Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 33,387 shares of the computer maker’s stock, valued at approximately $897,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of HP during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of HP during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of HP by 462.9% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in shares of HP by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,255 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of HP by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,295 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. 79.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HP alerts:

HP Price Performance

Shares of HPQ stock opened at $30.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $30.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.53, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.00. HP Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.08 and a 1-year high of $35.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.01.

HP Dividend Announcement

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 30th. The computer maker reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $12.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.07 billion. HP had a net margin of 4.75% and a negative return on equity of 121.57%. The company’s revenue was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. Analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,165 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.31, for a total transaction of $122,076.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,284.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total transaction of $1,121,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 766,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,612,568.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,165 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.31, for a total transaction of $122,076.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,284.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 50,495 shares of company stock valued at $1,490,024. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HPQ has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of HP in a research report on Monday, March 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of HP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of HP from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of HP from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.81.

About HP

(Get Rating)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.