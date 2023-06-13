Allstate Investment Management Co. Makes New $1.11 Million Investment in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Allstate Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 5,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,109,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 21,100.0% during the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. 82.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AJG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $215.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $228.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $228.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.71.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Up 0.7 %

AJG stock opened at $208.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $44.63 billion, a PE ratio of 38.65, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $206.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $196.33. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a one year low of $148.24 and a one year high of $219.23.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 18.86%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.82%.

Insider Activity at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

In related news, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 2,750 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.23, for a total value of $561,632.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $413,157.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 2,750 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.23, for a total value of $561,632.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $413,157.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Richard C. Cary sold 3,204 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.62, for a total transaction of $697,254.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,113,961.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 103,353 shares of company stock worth $21,732,748. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

(Get Rating)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management, and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

