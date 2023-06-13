Allstate Investment Management Co. Makes New $1.15 Million Investment in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Allstate Investment Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 9,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,148,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 85.3% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 973.5% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HLT opened at $142.67 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $142.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.99. The company has a market cap of $37.75 billion, a PE ratio of 31.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.23. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.41 and a twelve month high of $152.89.

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 141.34% and a net margin of 13.36%. The business’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is 13.16%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HLT. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Argus cut their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $170.00 to $162.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $137.00 to $142.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $154.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.81.

In other news, Director Douglas M. Steenland bought 695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $143.73 per share, with a total value of $99,892.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,764,863.62. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management and Franchise segment operates hotels of third-party owners.

