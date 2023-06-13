Allstate Investment Management Co. Makes New $884,000 Investment in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Allstate Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 19,052 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $884,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KKR. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 56.8% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 580 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 719 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 285.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 714 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.85% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. Price Performance

NYSE KKR opened at $55.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.05 billion, a PE ratio of -63.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.40 and its 200 day moving average is $51.87. KKR & Co. Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.77 and a fifty-two week high of $60.53.

KKR & Co. Inc. Increases Dividend

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The asset manager reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.07. KKR & Co. Inc. had a positive return on equity of 4.87% and a negative net margin of 5.67%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. KKR & Co. Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 212.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were given a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. This is an increase from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 19th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is presently -75.00%.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc bought 27,315 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.15 per share, with a total value of $714,287.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 484,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,668,576.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 15,952,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $335,000,001.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,782,619 shares in the company, valued at $940,434,999. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc acquired 27,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.15 per share, for a total transaction of $714,287.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 484,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,668,576.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KKR. Bank of America dropped their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $74.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KKR & Co. Inc. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.39.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

(Get Rating)

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. The firm manages investments across multiple asset classes including private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. It operates through the Asset Management and Insurance segments.

Further Reading

