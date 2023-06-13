Allstate Investment Management Co. Makes New Investment in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Allstate Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,280 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,270,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in Illumina by 460.9% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 129 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illumina in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illumina in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illumina in the first quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 64.4% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. 87.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ILMN has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Illumina from $255.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Illumina from $300.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Illumina in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Illumina from $235.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Illumina from $224.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $253.70.

ILMN stock opened at $208.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Illumina, Inc. has a 12 month low of $173.45 and a 12 month high of $248.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $210.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $209.47.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The life sciences company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Illumina had a negative net margin of 100.92% and a positive return on equity of 2.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

