Allstate Investment Management Co. Makes New Investment in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Allstate Investment Management Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,137,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HF Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $212,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,495,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $870,000.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Stock Up 3.2 %

iShares Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $502.54 on Tuesday. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 52 week low of $287.82 and a 52 week high of $503.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $437.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $426.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.34.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Semiconductor ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th will be given a $0.6507 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

