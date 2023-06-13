Allstate Investment Management Co. Makes New Investment in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Allstate Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 21,213 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $951,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 1,003.8% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 585 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trade Desk

In other Trade Desk news, Director Lise J. Buyer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.12, for a total value of $751,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 115,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,644,584.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Trade Desk news, Director Lise J. Buyer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.12, for a total value of $751,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 115,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,644,584.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 2,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.70, for a total transaction of $149,762.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 526,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,292,616.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,019,194 shares of company stock worth $62,214,552. Corporate insiders own 10.81% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk Stock Up 1.2 %

Trade Desk stock opened at $75.48 on Tuesday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.00 and a 52 week high of $78.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.90 billion, a PE ratio of 503.20, a P/E/G ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 1.75.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.05. Trade Desk had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 3.99%. The business had revenue of $382.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.85 million. On average, research analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TTD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $77.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trade Desk has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.22.

About Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc engages in the provision of a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

