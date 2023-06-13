Allstate Investment Management Co. Makes New Investment in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Allstate Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,689 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,189,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Tyler Technologies by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,709,195 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,636,445,000 after purchasing an additional 46,542 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Tyler Technologies by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,098,670 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $354,222,000 after purchasing an additional 44,261 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Tyler Technologies by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 876,951 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $282,298,000 after purchasing an additional 23,739 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Tyler Technologies by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 762,769 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $339,347,000 after purchasing an additional 101,365 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in Tyler Technologies by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 750,464 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $241,957,000 after purchasing an additional 159,618 shares during the period. 89.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TYL. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $301.00 to $424.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $465.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $370.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $435.38.

Tyler Technologies Stock Up 1.2 %

TYL stock opened at $393.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $16.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.52 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $281.11 and a 12 month high of $425.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $381.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $345.31.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $471.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.66 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 9.02%. As a group, analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tyler Technologies

In other Tyler Technologies news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.78, for a total value of $2,749,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 39,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,372,623.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.78, for a total transaction of $2,749,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 39,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,372,623.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 4,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.41, for a total transaction of $1,861,006.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,249,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,905 shares of company stock worth $8,021,106. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Platform Technologies. The company offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools; and financial management systems.

