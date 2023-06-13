Allstate Investment Management Co. Purchases Shares of 39,147 Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Allstate Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 39,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,284,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FITB. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 85,547,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,734,103,000 after acquiring an additional 792,580 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 33,243,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,090,707,000 after acquiring an additional 3,172,058 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,576,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,019,522,000 after acquiring an additional 557,311 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,415,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $972,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,585,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $478,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441,359 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Price Performance

FITB opened at $25.92 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.64 and a 200-day moving average of $30.55. The company has a market capitalization of $17.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.49, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.18. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1-year low of $22.11 and a 1-year high of $38.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Dividend

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.01). Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 24.39% and a return on equity of 16.28%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FITB shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.50.

Insider Activity at Fifth Third Bancorp

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, Director Evan Bayh acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.82 per share, with a total value of $124,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 73,700 shares in the company, valued at $1,829,234. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth and Asset Management.

