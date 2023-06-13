Alpine Global Management LLC Buys 65,586 Shares of Bakkt Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BKKT)

Alpine Global Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bakkt Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BKKT – Get Rating) by 327.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 85,586 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,586 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC’s holdings in Bakkt were worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BKKT. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Bakkt by 24.2% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 18,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 3,650 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Bakkt by 320.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Bakkt by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 251,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Bakkt in the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Bakkt by 89.1% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 21,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 10,177 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Impact Acquisition Holding Vpc sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.67, for a total transaction of $33,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,479,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,490,005.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Bakkt news, General Counsel Marc D’annunzio sold 50,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.37, for a total value of $68,824.69. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 754,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,034,289.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Impact Acquisition Holding Vpc sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.67, for a total transaction of $33,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,479,045 shares in the company, valued at $12,490,005.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 167,220 shares of company stock valued at $263,273 over the last ninety days. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE BKKT opened at $1.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $370.84 million, a P/E ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 4.67. Bakkt Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.08 and a 12-month high of $3.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.51.

Bakkt (NYSE:BKKT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $13.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.50 million. Bakkt had a negative net margin of 1,057.17% and a positive return on equity of 133.00%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bakkt Holdings, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BKKT shares. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2.10 price objective on shares of Bakkt in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Citigroup lowered shares of Bakkt from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th.

Bakkt Holdings, Inc operates a digital asset platform. The company's platform enables consumers to buy, sell, convert, and spend digital assets. Its customers include merchants, retailers, and financial institutions. Bakkt Holdings, Inc has a strategic alliance with the Global Payments to collaborate on use cases starting with enabling cryptocurrency redemption in customer loyalty programs offered by bankcard clients, as well as expanding its banking-as-a-service offerings to include consumer access to cryptocurrency.

