Alpine Global Management LLC Invests $103,000 in Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME)

Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 13,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Zymeworks by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 118,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 37,100 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 804.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 686,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,498,000 after purchasing an additional 610,892 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 71,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 7,868 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 4,103 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 973,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,377,000 after purchasing an additional 162,353 shares during the period. 88.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc acquired 200,000 shares of Zymeworks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,600,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 10,087,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,699,784. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on ZYME. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Zymeworks in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Zymeworks in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. TheStreet raised Zymeworks from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Zymeworks from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Zymeworks from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zymeworks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.44.

Zymeworks stock opened at $8.36 on Tuesday. Zymeworks Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.11 and a 52 week high of $10.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $536.46 million, a P/E ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.62.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.27. Zymeworks had a return on equity of 77.65% and a net margin of 38.69%. The business had revenue of $35.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.73 million. Research analysts forecast that Zymeworks Inc. will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Zymeworks, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, multifunctional biotherapeutics. Its product includes Zanidatamab, which is a novel bispecific antibody that targets two distinct domains of the human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2).

