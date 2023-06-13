Alpine Global Management LLC Makes New $87,000 Investment in Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR)

Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 72,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Aurora Innovation during the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Aurora Innovation by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,653,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,184,000 after purchasing an additional 373,280 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Aurora Innovation in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aurora Innovation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Aurora Innovation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $635,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Aurora Innovation in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company.

Aurora Innovation Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AUR opened at $2.24 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.43. Aurora Innovation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.10 and a 1 year high of $3.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 1.64.

Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. Aurora Innovation had a negative return on equity of 38.10% and a negative net margin of 2,546.55%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Sterling Anderson sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.03, for a total transaction of $406,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,001,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,062,206.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 17.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Aurora Innovation Company Profile

Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate passenger vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and trucks.

