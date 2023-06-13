Alpine Global Management LLC Makes New Investment in Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR)

Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 20,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LAZR. Pitcairn Co. grew its holdings in shares of Luminar Technologies by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 29,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 2,015 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of Luminar Technologies by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 302,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after buying an additional 34,859 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC acquired a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Luminar Technologies by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 187,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 30,516 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Luminar Technologies by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 17,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 4,673 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Austin Russell bought 1,300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.83 per share, with a total value of $7,579,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,330,000 shares in the company, valued at $13,583,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Austin Russell bought 1,300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.83 per share, with a total value of $7,579,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,330,000 shares in the company, valued at $13,583,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas Fennimore sold 16,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.21, for a total transaction of $119,275.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 711,004 shares in the company, valued at $5,126,338.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 29.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Luminar Technologies Trading Up 6.2 %

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LAZR. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Luminar Technologies from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Luminar Technologies from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Luminar Technologies from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:LAZR opened at $6.86 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.23, a current ratio of 4.92 and a quick ratio of 4.77. Luminar Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $3.91 and a one year high of $11.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 1.56.

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $14.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.23 million. Luminar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 8,821.02% and a negative net margin of 1,043.14%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Luminar Technologies, Inc. will post -1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Luminar Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Luminar Technologies, Inc, an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Components. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries.

Featured Stories

