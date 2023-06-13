Alpine Global Management LLC Takes Position in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS)

Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 22,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ATUS. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Altice USA by 9.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Altice USA by 10.2% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Altice USA by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 61,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Altice USA by 798.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of Altice USA by 9.7% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 36,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. 57.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altice USA Stock Performance

ATUS opened at $2.92 on Tuesday. Altice USA, Inc. has a one year low of $2.31 and a one year high of $13.17. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.41 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.75.

Altice USA ( NYSE:ATUS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 16.96% and a net margin of 0.25%. The business’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Altice USA, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on ATUS. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Altice USA from $12.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Altice USA from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on Altice USA from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Pivotal Research lowered their price objective on Altice USA from $4.50 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on Altice USA from $6.00 to $4.75 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Altice USA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.42.

Altice USA Company Profile

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Optimum Mobile, Altice Business, News 12 Networks, Cheddar News, a4 Advertising, and i24 News. The company was founded by Patrick Drahi in 2001 and is headquartered in Long Island City, NY.

