Alpine Global Management LLC Takes Position in Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA)

Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 33,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TBLA. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Taboola.com by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 137,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taboola.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Taboola.com by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 851,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,394,000 after buying an additional 127,139 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Taboola.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, DC Investments Management LLC raised its stake in Taboola.com by 127.7% during the 1st quarter. DC Investments Management LLC now owns 587,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,032,000 after buying an additional 329,575 shares during the period. 33.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Taboola.com news, CFO Stephen C. Walker bought 75,000 shares of Taboola.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.63 per share, with a total value of $197,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,125,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,961,327.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 23.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Taboola.com Stock Performance

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TBLA shares. Cowen upped their price target on Taboola.com from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Taboola.com from $2.25 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Taboola.com in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Taboola.com from $4.50 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Taboola.com from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.66.

TBLA stock opened at $2.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $890.87 million, a PE ratio of -19.93 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.65 and a 200-day moving average of $2.98. Taboola.com Ltd. has a 12-month low of $1.52 and a 12-month high of $4.45.

Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $327.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.40 million. Taboola.com had a positive return on equity of 0.31% and a negative net margin of 3.43%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Taboola.com Ltd. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Taboola.com Company Profile

Taboola.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, France, and internationally. It offers Taboola, a platform that partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the open web to users.

Featured Stories

