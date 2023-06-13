Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) Shares Purchased by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) by 200.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,926,226 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,284,411 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Altice USA were worth $36,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 34,640,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,954,000 after purchasing an additional 3,274,383 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Altice USA by 11.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,253,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,725,000 after buying an additional 2,324,303 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Altice USA by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,302,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,460,000 after acquiring an additional 263,465 shares during the period. TPG GP A LLC lifted its position in shares of Altice USA by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. TPG GP A LLC now owns 8,282,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,612,000 after acquiring an additional 227,960 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altice USA by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 5,908,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,177,000 after acquiring an additional 976,987 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ATUS shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on Altice USA from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. TheStreet cut Altice USA from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $12.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Altice USA from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Altice USA from $6.00 to $4.75 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Altice USA has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.42.

NYSE:ATUS opened at $2.92 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 58.41 and a beta of 1.37. Altice USA, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.31 and a 12 month high of $13.17.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. Altice USA had a net margin of 0.25% and a negative return on equity of 16.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Altice USA, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Optimum Mobile, Altice Business, News 12 Networks, Cheddar News, a4 Advertising, and i24 News. The company was founded by Patrick Drahi in 2001 and is headquartered in Long Island City, NY.

