Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Holdings Lifted by Quantinno Capital Management LP

Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 51.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 204,656 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,133 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 1.3% of Quantinno Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $17,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 97.7% in the fourth quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $142.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.28.

Amazon.com Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $126.57 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 trillion, a P/E ratio of 301.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.43 and a 1 year high of $146.57.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 0.82%. The firm had revenue of $127.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.27, for a total transaction of $63,135.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,780 shares in the company, valued at $19,291,530.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.27, for a total transaction of $63,135.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,780 shares in the company, valued at $19,291,530.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 552,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,991,290. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,644 shares of company stock worth $8,576,262 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

Featured Stories

