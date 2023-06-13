Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Qtron Investments LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Qtron Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 87,609 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,235 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 1.5% of Qtron Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $7,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in Amazon.com by 1,869.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 326,727,487 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,701,726,000 after purchasing an additional 310,134,486 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,838.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,134,481,000 after buying an additional 295,880,050 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,792.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $30,381,089,000 after buying an additional 270,931,640 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,867.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 94,997,372 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,089,669,000 after buying an additional 90,167,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,909.7% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,731,440 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,219,876,000 after acquiring an additional 37,754,468 shares during the last quarter. 57.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $139.00 to $154.00 in a report on Monday. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $159.00 price target for the company. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.28.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 2,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.34, for a total transaction of $230,681.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,879,028.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 2,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.34, for a total value of $230,681.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,320 shares in the company, valued at $13,879,028.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total transaction of $358,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $13,846,568. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 75,644 shares of company stock worth $8,576,262. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMZN stock opened at $126.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.43 and a 1-year high of $146.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $110.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 trillion, a P/E ratio of 301.36, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.26.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $127.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.57 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

