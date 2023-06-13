Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Bought by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 13.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 135,203 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,116 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $11,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Qtron Investments LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 87,609 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $7,359,000 after acquiring an additional 2,235 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 51.0% during the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 204,656 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $17,191,000 after purchasing an additional 69,133 shares in the last quarter. RWQ Financial Management Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. RWQ Financial Management Services Inc. now owns 26,965 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,265,000 after purchasing an additional 8,880 shares during the period. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Amazon.com by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 8,050 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 23,951 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after buying an additional 1,936 shares during the period. 57.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $126.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 301.36, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.92. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.43 and a 52 week high of $146.57.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $127.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.57 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 0.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Amazon.com from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Barclays decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.28.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.27, for a total transaction of $63,135.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 152,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,291,530.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $482,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 568,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,542,783.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.27, for a total transaction of $63,135.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 152,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,291,530.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 75,644 shares of company stock worth $8,576,262. 12.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

