Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Greenlea Lane Capital Management LLC

Greenlea Lane Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 554,510 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 19,160 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 22.2% of Greenlea Lane Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Greenlea Lane Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $46,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 7.6% in the first quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,654,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 21.8% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 72,911 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $237,686,000 after buying an additional 13,060 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,810 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,901,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Markel Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 99,068 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $322,956,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,870,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. 57.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMZN opened at $126.57 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 trillion, a PE ratio of 301.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.26. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.43 and a 1 year high of $146.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $127.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.57 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 0.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. Research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.27, for a total transaction of $63,135.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,291,530.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.27, for a total transaction of $63,135.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,291,530.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.37, for a total value of $2,529,487.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,997,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $230,472,456.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 75,644 shares of company stock worth $8,576,262. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMZN. Moffett Nathanson cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $119.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 24th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $125.00 to $129.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $142.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.28.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

