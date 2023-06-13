American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Shares Sold by Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,262 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 449 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in American International Group by 7.1% in the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 10,542,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $500,577,000 after buying an additional 694,978 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in American International Group by 0.3% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 5,552,567 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $263,636,000 after buying an additional 15,865 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in American International Group by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,281,637 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $334,024,000 after buying an additional 273,266 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American International Group by 1.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,005,362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $314,187,000 after purchasing an additional 63,099 shares during the period. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of American International Group by 1.1% during the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 4,974,084 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $236,170,000 after purchasing an additional 51,850 shares during the period. 89.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at American International Group

In other American International Group news, major shareholder International Group American sold 74,750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $1,214,687,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 426,395,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,928,918,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

American International Group Trading Down 1.2 %

AIG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered American International Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays raised their price target on American International Group from $55.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on American International Group from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Bank of America lowered their price target on American International Group from $73.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut American International Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.79.

NYSE:AIG opened at $56.22 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. American International Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.66 and a 1-year high of $64.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.30.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.20. American International Group had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 11.71%. The business had revenue of $10.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current year.

American International Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This is a positive change from American International Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.71%.

American International Group Profile

(Get Rating)

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

Further Reading

