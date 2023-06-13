Amundi Acquires 109,306 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Amundi raised its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) by 27.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 508,493 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,306 shares during the period. Amundi’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $209,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,733,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 66.9% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after buying an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 693 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 3.5% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,932 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,373,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 91.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 79,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,791,000 after buying an additional 37,798 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

FactSet Research Systems Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $400.33 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $401.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $414.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.34 billion, a PE ratio of 34.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.83. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $345.92 and a 1-year high of $474.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

FactSet Research Systems Increases Dividend

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.65 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $515.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $510.79 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 22.30% and a return on equity of 40.18%. The company’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 14.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. This is an increase from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.03%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Monday, May 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $424.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday, March 24th. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. SpectralCast restated an “initiates” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $445.78.

Insider Activity

In other news, CTO Katherine M. Stepp sold 297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $417.58, for a total transaction of $124,021.26. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $188,328.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CTO Katherine M. Stepp sold 297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $417.58, for a total transaction of $124,021.26. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $188,328.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 2,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.31, for a total transaction of $1,013,045.67. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,436 shares in the company, valued at $592,077.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,537 shares of company stock worth $5,165,878 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

About FactSet Research Systems

(Get Rating)

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.