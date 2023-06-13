Amundi Acquires 432,432 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Amundi raised its position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 20.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,541,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 432,432 shares during the quarter. Amundi’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $248,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 261.0% during the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ED shares. Argus upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Consolidated Edison presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.62.

Consolidated Edison Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE ED opened at $92.63 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $96.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.29. The company has a market cap of $32.10 billion, a PE ratio of 13.20, a P/E/G ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 0.38. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.10 and a 52-week high of $102.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 15.56% and a return on equity of 8.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Consolidated Edison Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.15%.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities(O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses and Con Edison Transmission.

