Amundi Acquires 52,514 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Amundi lifted its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 456,507 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,514 shares during the period. Amundi’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $211,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 268,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,614,000 after buying an additional 5,576 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 433.3% in the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 5,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after buying an additional 4,151 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at $643,000. Headinvest LLC grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 10,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,327,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 9,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,778,000 after buying an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. 87.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

Insider Transactions at IDEXX Laboratories

In related news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.23, for a total value of $4,892,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 137,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,043,589.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.23, for a total value of $4,892,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 137,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,043,589.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sophie V. Vandebroek sold 2,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.02, for a total value of $1,025,746.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,985.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,187 shares of company stock valued at $6,402,047. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Up 2.1 %

IDXX opened at $460.48 on Tuesday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $317.06 and a fifty-two week high of $515.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $38.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $477.25 and a 200-day moving average of $466.40.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.17. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 117.37% and a net margin of 20.38%. The company had revenue of $900.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $887.36 million. On average, equities analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IDXX has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $543.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, IDEXX Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $527.86.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: Companion Animal Group (CAG), Water Quality Products (Water), Livestock, Poultry, and Dairy (LPD), and Other.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.