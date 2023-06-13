Amundi Acquires 61,859 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Amundi boosted its position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 786,406 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,859 shares during the period. Amundi’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $196,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 162.5% in the fourth quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 55.3% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 122.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of HCA opened at $276.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.04. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $164.47 and a one year high of $294.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $274.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $258.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.64.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $4.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.94. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 9.42% and a negative return on equity of 1,157.58%. The firm had revenue of $15.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 12.04%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 4,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.38, for a total transaction of $1,289,923.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,414,436.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 2,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $685,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,653,610. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 4,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.38, for a total transaction of $1,289,923.74. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,414,436.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,733 shares of company stock worth $3,518,389. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HCA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $282.00 to $311.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $270.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Bank of America increased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $294.00 to $323.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on HCA Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $304.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $283.00 target price on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Friday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $298.17.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company engaged in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency care facilities, urgent care facilities, walk-in clinics, diagnostic and imaging centers, radiation and oncology therapy centers, comprehensive rehabilitation and physical therapy centers, physician practices, home health, hospice, outpatient physical therapy home and community-based services providers, and various other facilities.

