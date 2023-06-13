Amundi Boosts Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Amundi increased its stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,174,056 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,633 shares during the quarter. Amundi’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $262,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,102,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter valued at about $405,000. Allstate Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter valued at about $554,000. Concentric Capital Strategies LP bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter valued at about $254,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 3,573.5% in the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 49,408 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,115,000 after buying an additional 48,063 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Price Performance

NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $219.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $24.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $231.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $227.36. Tractor Supply has a 1-year low of $181.40 and a 1-year high of $251.17.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 55.53% and a net margin of 7.49%. Tractor Supply’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 10.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is presently 42.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TSCO shares. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $256.00 to $264.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $250.62.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 1,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $333,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,471,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 1,335 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $333,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,471,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Jonathan S. Estep sold 12,074 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.20, for a total transaction of $2,731,138.80. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,803,266.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,482 shares of company stock valued at $6,946,435. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tractor Supply Profile

(Get Rating)

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Orscheln Farm & Home, and Petsense.

Further Reading

