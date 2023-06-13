Amundi Boosts Stock Holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Amundi boosted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,380,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,084 shares during the quarter. Amundi’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $256,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Verisk Analytics in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in Verisk Analytics by 606.5% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 219 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Verisk Analytics by 13,885.4% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 20,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 19,995 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $167.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $206.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.50.

Verisk Analytics Stock Performance

VRSK opened at $219.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.48, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $206.50 and a 200 day moving average of $189.73. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $156.05 and a fifty-two week high of $224.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.65, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.10. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 57.53%. The company had revenue of $651.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.56 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. Verisk Analytics’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is currently 42.50%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Verisk Analytics news, CAO David J. Grover sold 4,411 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.65, for a total value of $796,847.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,134,379.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO David J. Grover sold 4,411 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.65, for a total transaction of $796,847.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,134,379.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 11,589 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.89, for a total transaction of $2,594,661.21. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,293,925.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,864 shares of company stock valued at $4,848,875 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

About Verisk Analytics

(Get Rating)

Verisk Analytics, Inc engages in the provision of data analytics services. It serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

Further Reading

