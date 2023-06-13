Amundi Boosts Stock Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Amundi grew its holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,306,874 shares of the computer maker’s stock after buying an additional 611,977 shares during the quarter. Amundi’s holdings in HP were worth $201,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FourThought Financial LLC increased its position in shares of HP by 5.4% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 7,052 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in HP by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,869 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in HP by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 12,030 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in HP by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,551 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in HP by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,295 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. 79.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on HP in a report on Monday, March 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. 58.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of HP in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. UBS Group upped their price target on HP from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Bank of America upped their price target on HP from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised HP from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.81.

HP Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HPQ opened at $30.45 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.01. HP Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.08 and a 1-year high of $35.75. The company has a market cap of $30.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.00.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The computer maker reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. HP had a negative return on equity of 121.57% and a net margin of 4.75%. The company had revenue of $12.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. HP’s revenue was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HP Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be issued a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. HP’s payout ratio is currently 39.77%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,165 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.34, for a total value of $122,201.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,264,730.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,165 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.34, for a total value of $122,201.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,264,730.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total value of $1,121,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 766,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,612,568.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,495 shares of company stock worth $1,490,024. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Further Reading

