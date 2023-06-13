Amundi Boosts Stock Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Amundi increased its stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,067,757 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,912 shares during the quarter. Amundi’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $189,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC increased its position in Trane Technologies by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 2,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $12,407,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $1,787,000. Allstate Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $2,787,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Trane Technologies by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of TT opened at $175.77 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $174.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $177.57. Trane Technologies plc has a 52-week low of $120.64 and a 52-week high of $196.22. The firm has a market cap of $40.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.77, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.08. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 30.11% and a net margin of 11.06%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. Trane Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 8.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on TT. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $192.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $201.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Trane Technologies from $184.00 to $183.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Trane Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.58.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies Plc engages in providing solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. It operates through the following business segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions, residential heating and cooling, and transport refrigeration systems, and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

