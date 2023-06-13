Amundi Buys 105,471 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Amundi grew its holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,475,354 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 105,471 shares during the quarter. Amundi’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $228,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DGX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 548.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,125,530 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $149,673,000 after purchasing an additional 952,037 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,014,030 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,917,961,000 after buying an additional 636,301 shares during the last quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc purchased a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,358,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 57.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 552,785 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $68,150,000 after buying an additional 201,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 533,319 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $83,432,000 after buying an additional 171,663 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

DGX stock opened at $135.77 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.83. The company has a market capitalization of $15.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.03 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 12 month low of $120.40 and a 12 month high of $158.34.

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.07. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 16.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 11th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 10th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.89%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DGX shares. Citigroup raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $166.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.20.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

