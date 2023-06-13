Amundi Buys 110,260 Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Amundi boosted its stake in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,238,306 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,260 shares during the quarter. Amundi’s holdings in First Solar were worth $207,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Avengers Inc. boosted its position in First Solar by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 286 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC boosted its position in First Solar by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 2,104 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in First Solar by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,625 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Solar by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of First Solar by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 693 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. 80.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FSLR. Citigroup cut shares of First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $220.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 27th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of First Solar from $205.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Wolfe Research cut shares of First Solar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on First Solar from $201.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $210.92.

In related news, Director Paul H. Stebbins sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.31, for a total value of $573,275.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,772 shares in the company, valued at $6,597,707.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 39,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.97, for a total value of $7,988,401.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,163 shares in the company, valued at $18,029,895.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Paul H. Stebbins sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.31, for a total value of $573,275.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,772 shares in the company, valued at $6,597,707.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 59,448 shares of company stock worth $12,182,857 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

First Solar stock opened at $196.24 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $200.94 and a 200-day moving average of $184.39. First Solar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.77 and a 1 year high of $232.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The company has a market capitalization of $20.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 503.19 and a beta of 1.42.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.59). First Solar had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 0.71%. The firm had revenue of $548.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $716.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.41) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current year.

First Solar, Inc is a solar technology company, which engages in the provision of solar modules. It is involved in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium tellurid (CdTe) solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity. The company was founded by Michael J. Ahearn in 1999 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

