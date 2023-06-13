Amundi Buys 116,511 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Amundi raised its stake in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,728,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 116,511 shares during the period. Amundi’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $187,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 440.1% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 104.1% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 67.3% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 2,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $56.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.00.

Insider Activity

Iron Mountain Stock Up 0.5 %

In other news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.55, for a total transaction of $562,649.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,832,057.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.55, for a total value of $562,649.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,832,057.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $60,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,349,404. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 114,178 shares of company stock valued at $6,330,175. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IRM opened at $56.36 on Tuesday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1 year low of $43.33 and a 1 year high of $57.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.44 billion, a PE ratio of 28.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.91, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Iron Mountain Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.6185 per share. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 124.75%.

Iron Mountain Profile

(Get Rating)

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.