Amundi Buys 169,737 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Amundi increased its stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 26.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 818,633 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 169,737 shares during the period. Amundi’s holdings in Biogen were worth $233,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Biogen by 726.3% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,244,150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $344,530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093,576 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in Biogen by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 213,939 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,244,000 after acquiring an additional 63,121 shares during the period. Allstate Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in Biogen during the 4th quarter worth $1,602,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its holdings in Biogen by 137.7% during the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 6,296 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 3,647 shares during the period. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC grew its holdings in Biogen by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 2,906 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $805,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Biogen alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on BIIB. TheStreet lowered shares of Biogen from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Biogen from $349.00 to $371.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Biogen from $307.00 to $302.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Biogen from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Biogen from $300.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $330.27.

Biogen Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $313.41 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $299.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $286.99. Biogen Inc. has a 12-month low of $188.54 and a 12-month high of $319.76. The firm has a market cap of $45.36 billion, a PE ratio of 14.55, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The biotechnology company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by $0.15. Biogen had a net margin of 30.99% and a return on equity of 19.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 15.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Priya Singhal sold 568 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.06, for a total transaction of $153,394.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $767,510.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Priya Singhal sold 568 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.06, for a total transaction of $153,394.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $767,510.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ginger Gregory sold 2,681 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $804,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,544,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,340 shares of company stock worth $982,911 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. Its products include TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI and FAMPYRA for the treatment of MS, SPINRAZA for the treatment of SMA, ADUHELM for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.