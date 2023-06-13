Amundi Buys 2,250,890 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Amundi lifted its stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 276.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,063,695 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,250,890 shares during the period. Amundi’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $199,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Weaver C. Barksdale & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Weaver C. Barksdale & Associates Inc. now owns 22,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,176,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,231,000 after purchasing an additional 359,815 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter worth about $20,984,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter worth about $71,334,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Tyson Foods by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,682,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,017,000 after acquiring an additional 202,959 shares in the last quarter. 66.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Tyson Foods

In other news, insider Brady J. Stewart acquired 2,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.89 per share, with a total value of $99,735.60. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 57,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,810,099.42. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Kevin M. Mcnamara purchased 20,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.92 per share, with a total value of $1,002,860.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 115,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,658,576.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brady J. Stewart purchased 2,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.89 per share, for a total transaction of $99,735.60. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 57,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,810,099.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 37,890 shares of company stock valued at $1,849,118 in the last 90 days. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Tyson Foods Stock Performance

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $66.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $62.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.89.

TSN opened at $50.64 on Tuesday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.11 and a 12-month high of $88.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.70.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.84). Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 2.81%. The business had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

Tyson Foods Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is 46.04%.

Tyson Foods Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

Further Reading

