Amundi Buys 288,762 Shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

Amundi increased its stake in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,520,924 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 288,762 shares during the period. Amundi’s holdings in Planet Fitness were worth $212,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 144.7% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in Planet Fitness by 59.3% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Planet Fitness by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Planet Fitness by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new position in Planet Fitness during the 3rd quarter valued at about $115,000. Institutional investors own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Planet Fitness alerts:

Planet Fitness Trading Up 3.2 %

PLNT stock opened at $69.40 on Tuesday. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.15 and a 12-month high of $85.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of 55.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.77.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Planet Fitness ( NYSE:PLNT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.05). Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 73.81% and a net margin of 10.86%. The business had revenue of $222.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Planet Fitness from $93.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Cowen upped their target price on Planet Fitness from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Planet Fitness from $105.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Planet Fitness in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.33.

Planet Fitness Profile

(Get Rating)

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Planet Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.