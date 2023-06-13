Amundi Decreases Position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Amundi cut its position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,480,592 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 164,884 shares during the period. Amundi’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $216,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DRI. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Natixis grew its position in Darden Restaurants by 67.3% during the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 14,448 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after buying an additional 5,814 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in Darden Restaurants by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,045 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. 89.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Darden Restaurants Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of DRI opened at $164.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $19.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.24. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.96 and a twelve month high of $165.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Darden Restaurants Dividend Announcement

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 45.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th were given a dividend of $1.21 per share. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Darden Restaurants

In other Darden Restaurants news, CEO Ricardo Cardenas sold 12,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.02, for a total transaction of $1,974,179.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,488,086.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Darden Restaurants news, CEO Ricardo Cardenas sold 12,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.02, for a total transaction of $1,974,179.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,488,086.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 2,229 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $345,495.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $826,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 96,611 shares of company stock valued at $14,887,160. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $157.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.62.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

